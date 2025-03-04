Connect with us

Popular Nigerian comedian Isaac Aloma, widely known as Zicsaloma, has addressed the use of his old pictures following his rhinoplasty surgery. 

The content creator took to Instagram on Tuesday to urge fans and friends to stop sharing images from before his procedure, emphasizing his wish to be recognized by his new appearance.

“No more old pictures for posters. If you use them, you invited yourself, and if you are my friend and you still use my old pictures for my birthday pic, you are my foe,” he wrote.

Zicsaloma, known for his comedic skits portraying exaggerated female characters, recently traveled to Turkey for rhinoplasty, commonly referred to as a nose job. He has been open about his transformation, frequently sharing updates on social media. While some fans have praised his decision, others have criticized it, prompting him to defend his choice.

In response to backlash, Zicsaloma previously clarified that he underwent the procedure for personal reasons, not to conform to any beauty standard. He assured fans that the final results of the surgery are still a work in progress.

The comedian, who rose to fame through TikTok and Instagram, remains one of Nigeria’s most popular digital creators, amassing millions of followers with his unique brand of humor.

