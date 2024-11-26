Connect with us

Simon Ekpa’s arrest a welcome development – Senator Abaribe

Published

4 hours ago

on

Sen. Abaribe meets Aguocha, push for unified advocacy for Kanu's release

Outspoken lawmaker, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has described the recent arrest of separatist agitator Simon Ekpa in Finland is a welcome development.

Abaribe, who represents Abia South, stated that the arrest would deter purveyors of violence in the southeast region from continuing the mayhem being unleashed in the region.

According to him, Ekpa and his supporters are hiding behind the Biafra agitation to perpetrate crimes in the region.

In an interview with Channels TV, Abaribe said: “The arrest of Simon Ekpa is something that is very…very welcome because this will tell all those people at home, who are purveyors of violence and instigated by Simon Ekpa that he actually said that he is just a content creator and not a serious person.

“We have always said that his activities in South East are totally wrong and not what Ndigbo stand for.

“The quest by the IPOB seeking non-violence referendum was turned by all these criminals. They are using IPOB to cause mayhem in the South-East.”

