Ronaldo Nazario de Lima, Brazilian football legend, is set to marry for the third time after proposing to his model girlfriend Celina Locks, during a Caribbean getaway.

His wife to be, Locks announced this on her Instagram page.

She flashed off her ring to fans on her social media and wrote: ‘Yes I do’ in English before adding in Portuguese: ‘I love you forever @ronaldo.’

The retired footballer replied, ‘Love You’ with four heart emotions.

Credit: Instagram | celinalocks