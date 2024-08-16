Labour leaders in Osun State have rated the state governor, Ademola Adeleke high in delivery of good governance for the people of the state, especially as it concerns workers’ welfare.

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Osun State Chapter, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo made this known in his address at a two-day Membership Capacity Building Training Workshop and award ceremony of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions ( NASU) held on Thursday in Osogbo.

Comrade Arapasopo said Governor Ademola Adeleke has a 95% good governance rating, especially as it concerns workers’ welfare, even though as an Oliver twist, they will always want more.

News continues after this Advertisement

“There’s no gainsaying that Governor Ademola Adeleke has put workers’ welfare in the front burner of his government,” he said.

“Before he came on board while campaigning, Mr Governor made a lot of promises as far as workers’ welfare is concerned. I want to say this loud and clear that Mr. Governor has never disappointed us on that.

“We’ve served different administrations in the past, but Governor Adeleke’s has clearly shown a distinctive difference among them all.

“How I wish he had been our Governor before now, how I wish he had been elected before now. Before he came on board, you and I knew that workers were suffering, and we saw hell. But since he came onboard, all the debt owed by the previous administration like the cooperative deductions, Mr Governor is sorting them one after the other.

“Mr Governor is doing excellently well and If we need to score Mr Governor, we might not want to give him 100 percent because we are Oliver Twist, we will still demand for more but as far as we are concerned we will give Mr Governor 95 percent as far as workers welfare are concerned in Osun.

“On this note, we just want to appeal that Mr Governor should continue on this good gesture.”

Speaking, Governor Adeleke who was represented by his Special Adviser on Public Communication, Olusola Ajala commended NASU management for their cooperation and support so far, while pledging that, the present administration will continue to wipe the tears of workers.

The Governor also emphasized that he will work towards all their grievances concerning minimum wage and living wage in the civil service.

He said, “This is to reassure you all, that your welfare is my major concern and I want to tell you that, we will continue to do things that will put a smile not only on the face of workers but the generality of the people of the state.”

The Governor was thereafter decorated with an award of excellence for his good delivery of governance in Osun state by the labour leaders to commemorate the 2024 annual NASU week.

News continues after this Advertisement