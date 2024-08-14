Osun CSDA seeks media support in its effort to develop the physically challenged

Osun Community and Social Development Agency, CSDA, has called on media practitioners in the state to join hands with it in its bid to develop physically challenged people.

The General Manager of the state Community and Social Development Agency, Mrs, Funmi Abokede made the appeal during a two-day Media Engagement on programme for Result initiative held at Ben-Ber Foundation Hall in Osogbo.

Abokede, who described the media practitioners as a veritable tools in educating and informing societies on the need to adequately taking care of social amenities in the communities, urged them not to relent in serving as watchdog for the society .

She noted that the agency, with the help of present administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, has expended over N2billion on 267 micro projects under Osun CARES in the state.

According to her, the gesture is to ensure that basic and social amenities get to the urban and rural areas of the state

Abokede said many physically challenged people, widows and the poor were major beneficiaries.

According to her, the projects also included facilities to alleviate the problems being faced by persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the media engagement on programme for result ( P for R) and Osun cares (DLI 1.4) programme implementation, Abokede, noted that the funds were made available by Governor Adeleke because of his interest in the development of the state.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has continually given full support for micro projects widely spread across the state,” she said.

The General Manager stressed that Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus of the agency would focus on the provision of water, education, health care and sanitation.

Abokede emphasised that the state government had assisted the agency with the development of centre for people with disabilities to showcase their abilities in different trades.

She said: “Throughout Nigeria, Osun State is the only state that has centre for People with Disabilities. We have the centre at Edunabon while some states have visited the state to copy the ideas.”

On the micro projects across the state, she encouraged communities involved to imbibe maintenance culture so that the projects would last long and be of benefit for them all.

“The mission and vision of the agency is to care for the poor and those in need in many communities across the state through the provision of basic amenities such as water, health facilities, and ensure presence of government gets to grassroots,” she added.

To further grease the wheel of development in the rural areas, Abokede called on the state government to ensure more funds for the agency for more micro projects in the rural areas of the state.

Advertisement

She assured Adeleke of the agency’s full support in an efforts to bring development to the rural communities in the state.

She urged journalist to support the agency by educating the communities on the need to imbibe maintenance culture in order to safeguard the amenities in their communities.

According to her, many beneficiaries have given their testimonies on how their lives have changed through the agency’s efforts on humanitarian services.

News continues after this Advertisement