Seven killed, 5 injured in Ondo bank robbery

Seven people were killed on Monday in an armed robbery attack at a branch of First Bank in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The eleven-man robbery gang were said to have stormed the town Monday afternoon, shooting sporadically and broke the bank’s security doors with an explosive device.

It was gathered that the robbers shot and killed seven people, including bank officials, a Police Inspector as well as two customers using the Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Five other persons who sustained serious injuries are presently on admission at the intensive care unit at the General Hospital in the town.

Eyewitnesses said the armed robbers escaped through the bush in the area with an unspecified amount of money stolen from the bank.

Shortly after their escape, men of the Nigerian Army arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He disclosed that one suspect has been apprehended in connection with the robbery attack and investigations are ongoing to fish out the fleeing members.

He appealed to residents to be law-abiding, remain calm not to entertain fears as the police are on top of the situation.

The bank is said to be the only commercial bank in Idoani, serving the other neighboring towns as well.

