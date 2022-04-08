Seun Sowemimo, 33, sent to jail for attempting to steal from Obasanjo

Seun Sowemimo, a 33-year-old man, has been sentenced, by a Magistrate Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine, for attempting to steal from Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria.

Sowemimo, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft and causing breach of peace.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Olajumoke Somefun, in her verdict on Friday, said that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Prosecuting ASP Olakunle Shonibare had earlier told the court that Sowemimo scaled the fence into Obasanjo’s compound in Abeokuta on April 1 with the intent to steal.

He explained, that, immediately he jumped in, he was caught by one of the security guards on duty.

He said that the offence contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006