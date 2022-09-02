Serena, Venus Williams eliminated from US Open doubles event

Tennis icon, Serena Williams and her elder sister, Venus and Serena Williams have have been eliminated from the first round of the doubles at this year’s US Open.

The sisters fell 7-6 (5), 6-4 to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova from Czech Republic on Thursday night after joining forces for their first US Open since 2014.

They combined to claim 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and won their last together at the French Open in 2018.

Meanwhile Hradecka, 37, has previously won two major doubles trophies with a different partner.

Their win means Serena Williams, 40, is now free to focus on what could be the final singles campaign of her career.

Serena who has 23-time Grand Slam titles, overcame second seed Anett Kontaveit at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.