Turkish club, Fatih Karagumruk, terminates Ahmed Musa's contract

Fatih Karagumruk, Turkish Super Lig outfit, on Friday, terminated the contract of Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles forward.

The 29-year-old joined Fatih Karagumruk last summer as a free agent and has a year left on his contract at the club.

Musa was also released by Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Nassr before the end of his contract.

The Nigerian forward had a brief stint with four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars before moving to Turkey.

He has made three league appearances for Fatih Karagumuruk this season