The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have dragged Niger State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to court over alleged intimidation of Minna-based Badeggi FM and threats to shut down the station.

In a suit filed on Friday at the Federal High Court, Lagos (FHC/L/CS/1587/2025), the two organisations are asking the court to declare that the NBC has a legal duty, under section 22 of the 1999 Constitution and section 2(1)(t) of the NBC Act, to protect Badeggi FM and other broadcasters from undue interference and harassment.

They are seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Governor Bago and the NBC from harassing or threatening to revoke the station’s licence, demolish its premises, or profile its owner, Shuiabu Badeggi.

Governor Bago had reportedly ordered security operatives to seal the station, mark its premises for demolition, and investigate its owner on allegations of promoting violence and unethical practices. SERAP and NGE described the allegations as “vague, unfounded and unsubstantiated.”

In the suit, filed by lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare, Oluwakemi Agunbiade, and Andrew Nwankwo, the groups argued that the NBC’s failure to defend the station’s independence against “arbitrary executive interference” violates its statutory duty to ensure fair and lawful broadcasting practices.

They maintained that the governor’s actions breach constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom, and could have a chilling effect on public debate ahead of the 2027 elections.

“There is significant public interest in the capacity of the press, including Badeggi FM, to obtain and impart information needed to perform its public watchdog role,” the plaintiffs said, warning against the arbitrary use of national security claims to silence critical voices.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.