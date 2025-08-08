The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday visited two educational institutions in Bauchi State, donating a total of N15 million to support their operations.

During a stop at the Malkiya College of Nursing Sciences, Obi announced a N10 million donation, stressing the critical role nurses play in healthcare delivery.

“The nurse is more important than the doctor. The nurse owns the patient and is central to their care. By 2030, the world will be in great need of nurses, so you are leading an important cause,” he said.

He commended the school’s management for its efforts in training health professionals, describing investment in human capital as the backbone of any functional health system. Obi noted that his support was not politically motivated, adding that he visits about 70 nursing schools annually to contribute to their development.

From there, the former Anambra State governor proceeded to the Intisharu Taufizul Quranic Islamic School in the Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis, where he donated N5 million to aid the school’s activities.

He said the gesture was aimed at improving the lives of young people through access to both religious and secular education.

“Our children must learn the teachings of Islam to live better lives, and also study English and Mathematics to become scientists,” Obi said.

Obi later addressed a forum on “Youth and Leadership Opportunity” organised by Students’ Union Government (SUG) presidents, urging young people to embrace education and ethical leadership as tools for nation-building.