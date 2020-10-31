Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, has announced the payment of a total $29,422,228.05 as interim dividend to shareholders.

This information is contained in its notification dated 30 October, 2020, which was signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Emeka Onwuka, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.

“Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (“Seplat” or the “Company”), a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, today announces an interim dividend at a rate of US$0.05 (United States Five Cents) per Ordinary Share (subject to appropriate WHT) to be paid to SEPLAT’s shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 13th November 2020,” the notification read.

According to company, the Interim dividend of US$0.05 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 588,444,561 ordinary shares of the company owned by the shareholders of the leading energy company, and this gives a total interim dividend of $29,422,228.05, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.

The Interim Dividend of US$0.05 (United States Five Cents) per Ordinary Share of N0.50k each (subject to appropriate withholding tax) will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 13th November, 2020.

To enable SEPLAT’s Registrar, Datamax Registrars Limited, prepare for the payment of the interim dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed on 16th November 2020.

On the London Stock Exchange, the Associated Record Date will be 13th November, 2020, and the Ex-Dividend date will be 12th November, 2020.

The exchange rate for the naira or pounds sterling amounts payable will be determined by reference to the relevant exchange rates applicable to the US dollar on 12th November, 2020, and will be communicated by the Company on 13th November, 2020.

On or around 7th December, 2020, the interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 13th November 2020, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their interim dividend directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.