In recognition of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian population and economy, the country’s oil and gas industry under the leadership of Mallam Mele Kyari has embarked on an industry-wide collaborative intervention initiative to combat the pandemic and its attendant impact.

The intervention initiative is in alignment with the ongoing Federal Government’s efforts and in collaboration with the NCDC to curb the pandemic.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and 33 oil and gas companies, contributed $30 million, about N11.4 billion to enable the Federal Government to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed that the donation was targeted at supporting healthcare delivery facilities in the nation.

Kyari said, 33 partners who contributed were drawn from the upstream sector, from the Oil Producers Trade Section of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group.

The oil firms include; Shell Group of Companies, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, ExxonMobil Group, Total Group, Chevron Group, Eni Group, Addax Petroleum and Aiteo Eastern Exploration, added that they also included Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited, Oando Oil Limited, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Pillar Oil Limited, Platform Petroleum Limited, Shoreline Natural Resources, Suntrust Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Vertex Energy Limited, Waltersmith Petroleum Oil Limited and Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Limited, Amni International Petroleum Company, Dansaki Petroleum Development, Eroton Exploration and Production Company, among many others.

The GMD also stated that Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) donated N120 million for the provision of 36 ventilators and 1,500 coveralls, while MRS donated 2,000 test kits, 1,000 coveralls and N100 million for the acquisition of ambulances.

“Matrix Energy provided N360 million for necessary medical equipment, Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) provided 50 ventilators and OVH Energy 200 ambulances for use.”

“Also, Eyrie Oil donated 1,500 coveralls and laboratory equipment for one diagnostic centre, Wien, test kits and lab equipment; Bono, Mocoh and Levene oil donated N18 million each.” the GMD explained. (VON)