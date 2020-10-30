OBINNA EZUGWU

Custodian Investment Plc (CUSTODIAN on NSE, CUSTODIA:NL on Bloomberg), a leading non-bank financial institution quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with investments in life and non-life insurance, pension fund administration, trusteeship and property holding businesses, has announced an impressive result for the nine months period ended 30th September 2020.

Despite the challenging operating environment, the Group’s profit before tax rose to N7.3 billion from N7.0 billion achieved in the comparable period of 2019 and profit after tax rose more than 10% to N6.0 billion year-on-year. Notably, the shareholders’ funds rose to N47 billion (748 kobo/share) from N44.7 billion (743 kobo/share) at December 31, 2019 after the payment of gross dividend of N2.65 billion (45 kobo/share) to its esteemed shareholders during the period.

Commenting on the result, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Wole Oshin, attributed the impressive result to the resilience of the Group, the diversity of its product offerings, commitment of its staff and the unwavering support of its Board of Directors.

He further recognized and appreciated the steadfastness of its clients, agents, brokers and all other stakeholders in the insurance, pension and investment value-chain to the Custodian Group.