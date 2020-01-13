Senator Oriolowo wants proposed Osun FCE sited in Iwo

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Following the agitations that greeted the proposed Federal College of Education in Osun State, the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Engr. Adelere Oriolowo has harped on the need for the institution to be sited in the ancient Iwo land, the headquarters of Osun West Senatorial District of Osun state.

Oriolowo said it would be apparently amounted to total neglect if the authority concern sited the institution somewhere else apart of Iwo, saying the town has been marginalized completely in terms of state and federal presence.

The senator in a release issued and personally signed and copies made available to newsmen in Osogbo, lamented how Iwo Federal Constituency have been the least out of the nine Federal Constituency having in the state that have not enjoyed presence of any federal or state establishment in the recent past.

Oriolowo lamented further that, the Federal Constituency which is the largest in population throughout the state does not have access to one out of the twenty three states and Federal establishments in the state where the remaining eight federal constituencies enjoyed at least two of these establishments.

“It’s only Iwo federal Constituency that has not enjoy the state and Federal presence in terms of establishment be it Federal or state, we have almost 23 state and Federal establishments in Osun state and none of them was sited in Iwo federal constituency considering our population and geographical location”.

“We are not blaming anybody for it, how we find ourselves in this situation, we all owe the duty to operate the constitution of Nigerian Federal Character without fear or favour and with equal right”

“We are only appealing to the Federal government to help us break the jinx by sitting the Federal Institution in Iwo land, which is the only institution that has not been allocated to this state before, so we shall be glad indeed if the government could bring it to us”, The Senator added.

He assured that, necessary requirements have been provided for the citadel of learning for the take off, adding that the community would be highly elated if the federal government give their appeal favourable consideration.