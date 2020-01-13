Osun govt reiterates commitment to dev youths, physically challenged persons

By SUNDAY OGUNTUYI, Osogbo

The Osun State government has said it has mapped out plan to gainfully develop the youths and people with disabilities in the state through various sectors.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sport in the state, Mr. Yemi Lawal, stated this while speaking with newsmen in his office.

According to him, the present government in the state has designed lots of program that will enable the youth and people with disabilities to be gainfully engaged.

He said, the government is seriously working round the clock in ensuring that, youths are engaged in all sectors of the economy to enable their relevancy and contribute their quotas to the development of the state.

Speaking on the recently launched YESSO program, Lawal said about 10,618 youths are benefitting from the Public Workfare segment of the program in the state where they will be given stipend at the end of month.

He said, the state government in collaboration of the Federal Government through the scheme has been ameliorating the yearnings of the youth and vulnerable persons in the state.

Lawal, however, urged the people of the state to continue supporting the present administration in its bid to the state to the highest pedestal, adding that taking the record of achievements of the present government in Osun, it’s very obvious that a lots of goodies are in stock for the people of the state.