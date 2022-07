The Senate said on Wednesday that it would summon Mr. Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, over inflation and naira devaluation which it said had led Nigerians to more hardship.

The senators lamented that the United States dollar to naira had now risen to N700 which was very sad and calls for immediate attention.

The naira presently exchanges at N710 to the dollar at the parallel market.

Details later …