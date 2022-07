The naira slid down to a new low on Wednesday, exchanging at N710 against the US dollar on exchange platform Aboki Forex.

Aboki Forex is a platform that provides update on the exchange rate of the Nigerian currency at the street market.

Meanwhile, the naira is currently exchanging at N705 on per-to-pier exchange.

But while the parallel market values continues on a free fall, the official value still hovers around N430 to a dollar