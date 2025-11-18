Senate raises alarm over rising insecurity, demands recruitment of 100,000 soldiers 

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday raised the alarm over the country’s escalating security crisis, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately approve the recruitment of at least 100,000 additional personnel into the armed forces to bolster overstretched security agencies.

Lawmakers also resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the use of funds allocated for the Safe School Programme, following renewed fears over the vulnerability of schools, highlighted by the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

The call followed a motion by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (APC, Kebbi North), who warned that insecurity had reached a critical level requiring urgent and decisive action.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) described the situation as “an existential threat,” urging colleagues to set aside political differences. “We shouldn’t be political or lackadaisical about it because these children are not just ours – they are the future of the nation,” he said.

Senator Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto South) cautioned that failure to unite against insecurity would play into the hands of the nation’s enemies. Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North) lamented that attacks and killings persist despite significant budgetary allocations to security. “These children are the leaders of tomorrow. We must do everything to protect them,” he said.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) criticised state governors for neglecting their constitutional role in security, stressing that protection of citizens is not solely the federal government’s responsibility.

Senators Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) and Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South) called for advanced intelligence and surveillance systems, questioning why schoolchildren, especially girls, continue to be targeted. “Where has the girl child gone wrong? This is a national emergency,” Lalong said.

An additional prayer by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) for the recruitment of 100,000 youths into the armed forces was adopted overwhelmingly. Oshiomhole stressed that the new recruits must be well-trained and equipped to confront terrorists, bandits, and other violent groups terrorising citizens.

The Senate also recommended broader deployment of modern surveillance technology to strengthen rescue operations and locate abducted schoolchildren in Kebbi and other affected areas.