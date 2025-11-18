Govs Adeleke, Mbah, Abdulrazaq, others win Zik Prize

Five eminent Nigerians were Sunday night honoured at the the 28th edition of the Zik Prize in Leadership Awards in Lagos for their immeasurable contributions to the development of the nation, their industries and humankind.

The ceremony, organized by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) to honour individuals who have demonstrated excellence in public service, governance, humanitarian work and business leadership, in line with the ideals of the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first president, held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos yesterday night.

During the combined 2024/2025 awards ceremony, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah and his Osun State counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke, we’re recognised for good governance, while the First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, was honoured for humanitarian leadership.

Also, the founder/CEO of Northwest Petroleum and Gas Ltd, Dame Winifred Akpani, and the CEO of Chapel Hills Denham, Mr Bolaji Balogun, received Professional and Entrepreneurial leadership awards, respectively.

The former Board Chairman of PPRAC, late Prof. Jubril Aminu, was honoured with a posthumous award

Aminu, Nigeria’s former Education and Petroleum Minister, died June 5, 2025, at the age of 85.

The Chairman of the event, the Asagba of Asaba in Delta State, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, while delivering his speech, warned that Nigeria stands at a crossroads and risks squandering its vast potential unless urgent economic and political reforms are pursued to reclaim the nation’s trajectory.

“It is with deep humility and great pride that I stand before you tonight”, the Asagba said, while addressing an audience of diplomats, governors, business leaders and policymakers.

“Nigeria, the giant of Africa, stands at a crossroads at the moment. Its potential is dimmed by persistent economic, political and leadership challenges that test the resilience of our collective will”.

The respected monarch lamented Nigeria’s continued reliance on crude oil, describing it as a “paradox” that threatens the country’s economic stability.

“Our petroleum sector, once our golden goose, contributes a mere 5.8 per cent to GDP while commanding 90 per cent of exports and 65 per cent of federal revenue. This over-reliance has left us vulnerable to global oil price volatility”.

He called for a renaissance of ethical, effective and inclusive leadership to drive diversification, including massive investment in gas, renewable energy, agro-industrial hubs, digital technology and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“On governance reforms must evolve from transactional to transformational leadership”, he said, urging constitutional amendments to devolve more powers to states, strengthen anti-corruption frameworks, and open space for youth leadership.

He added that healing Nigeria’s divisions requires deliberate inclusion, especially for the South-East.

“The South-East reintegration demands equitable appointments, infrastructural viability and robust dialogue”, he said.

The monarch also emphasised the need for educational reform, enhanced healthcare funding, community policing and the deployment of AI-driven security systems.

Reflecting on the life of Dr. Azikiwe—popularly known as the “Zik of Africa”—the Asagba said the award was not just a ceremony but a commitment to the values of Pan-Africanism, intellectual rigour and nation-building.

“Zik was not just a leader, he was a philosopher-king whose Pan-African vision transcended borders.

“He taught us that true leadership is borderless, that the liberation of one African is the liberation of all”.

During the event, the works of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, was spot-lighted for transforming Enugu State within two years.

“This is an empirical recognition showing that good governance built on transparency, traceability, and accountability truly brings change”, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, who represented the governor at the event, asserted.

Senator Adeleke, who was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, upon receiving his accolade, dedicated it to the glory of God and the good people of Osun State”, emphasising the importance of service, transparency, and creative progress.

“We in the political class—what are we doing to be celebrated as these icons?”, Adeleke asked, challenging his peers to strive for lasting legacies.

First Lady of Kwara State, recognised for humanitarian leadership, highlighted her office’s initiatives.

“For me, humanitarian service is about ensuring that no child is left behind, giving women and youth hope”.

She cited the Ajike Peoples Support Centre’s role in equipping over 15,000 women and youth with skills and work tools to advance community empowerment.

“The recognition tonight strengthens our resolve to do even more in education, health, social inclusion, and advocacy”.

Dame Akpani expressed his gratitude for the honour, noting that “based on the integrity of our service, I will continue to serve with integrity”.

For Balogun, being honoured with an award that his father, the late Otunba Subomi Balogun, received some years back was a rare privilege.

The family of the late Prince Emeka Obasi, founder of the policy centre behind the awards, was also praised for advancing a vision of leadership dedicated to unity and progress.