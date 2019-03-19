Senate Passes N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed the report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the National Minimum Wage Bill, pegging the new wage at N30,000.

The bill was laid and presented by Senator Francis Alimikhena; and speaking on the passage of the bill, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki urged the Federal Government not to wait for industrial actions before giving Nigerian workers their deserved salaries.

Saraki further commended the efforts of the committee; as well as the patience of the Nigerian workers and the leadership of the Labour Union who has over the years, been calling for the minimum wage and have carried their efforts responsibly.

He expressed the hope that with the minimum wage, Nigerian workers will double their efforts to increase their productivity, ‘so that we can also improve the general productivity of the country.’

“It is my hope that the implementation of this bill will start immediately,” the Senate President added.

The National Assembly’s approval is a sequel to the protest and industrial action held by the NLC over the previous minimum wage of N18,000.

