Naira appreciates 0.02% to $/N306.90

The Naira strengthened by 0.02 per cent against the dollar to N306.90/$ at the spot market, while the SMIS rate remained unchanged at N356.92/$ on Tuesday.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N360.29, traded high at N361.25 and eventually closed at N360.13, representing a 0.13% per cent appreciation against yesterday’s closing position.

A total of $101.25 million was transacted through the I&E window today.

The cash and transfer rates at the parallel market remained unchanged at N357.80/$ and N364.00/$ respectively.

