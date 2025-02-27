Bodo-Bonny Road: Communities upbeat, eagerly await project completion

For the first time in history, Bonny Island is set to be connected to mainland Rivers State by road. The Bodo-Bonny Road, spanning 35.7 kilometres, is a landmark infrastructure project that will unlock new economic opportunities for the region. Constructing this road, however, has been no small feat. Running through low-lying marshlands, tidal zones, and swampy terrain, the project has required advanced engineering to ensure that the road can withstand heavy rainfall, flooding, and unstable ground conditions.

Despite these challenges, visible changes are taking shape along the route. On the mainland, work on the road foundation is nearing completion, while in Bonny, sections of the newly paved surface are already in use. Bridge structures are in place, and the installation of protective barriers is expected to commence soon. Road workers are laying the final layers in preparation for asphalt paving, which project managers say will begin in the coming weeks.

A Julius Berger official on-site confirmed that work is advancing as planned. “We are making steady progress, and the project remains on track. The goal is to ensure the road is stable and durable, even with the challenging terrain,” he explained.

Inside Bonny Island, finishing works on the concrete road are moving at a steady pace, with some sections already accessible. Workers remain committed, with activities continuing even during their break hours. The Bodo-Bonny Road is already drawing activity, with traders and small businesses setting up along completed sections.

Julius Berger’s Administrative Manager, Barr. Samuel Hart described the progress as steady and well-coordinated. “This project spans three to four local government areas, and from our engagements, the communities see it as their own. They are eager to drive from Port Harcourt to Bonny without hindrance,” he said. Hart reaffirmed Julius Berger’s commitment to timely delivery, emphasizing that traditional rulers and local stakeholders are closely monitoring the work with anticipation.

Chairman of the Bodo-Bonny Road Peace Committee, Chief Dr. O. R. Longjohn, echoed this sentiment, stating, “This project will unlock tremendous opportunities for Bonny Island, enabling socio-economic development across the region and beyond. Bonny Island plays a vital role in Nigeria’s economy, housing the nation’s largest oil and gas industries. Julius Berger’s work here is transformative, and we eagerly await completion.”

Security remains a key challenge, but measures are in place at the project site. Assistant Security Manager, Abraham Ikhenoba, highlighted the role of military support in maintaining stability. “We frequently engage with local communities to understand their concerns. The enthusiasm for this project is palpable; residents see Julius Berger as a company deeply committed to Nigeria’s progress,” he said.

For Project Director, Tim Nippert, the project represents both an engineering milestone and a national priority. “The terrain here is extremely challenging, requiring precise technical expertise, planning, and logistics. We are working hard to deliver this road. The current base course coverage ensures protection in case of early rains, allowing us to continue working through the season. By September, all three road sections will be ready for asphalt placement, with final preloading removal scheduled by year-end,” he said.

The Bodo-Bonny Road project spans four local governments and is a testament to the potential of public-private partnerships. Funded through a tripartite agreement between the Federal Government, Nigeria LNG (NLNG), and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the road is expected to transform access to Bonny Island, reinforcing the critical role of infrastructure in fostering regional and national integration.