Tinubu, Akpabio hail Julius Berger’s quality delivery on rehabilitated ICC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for its high-quality delivery of the newly rehabilitated International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, describing the construction giant as a symbol of excellence, precision, and enduring value in Nigeria’s infrastructural development.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the revamped ICC on Tuesday, President Tinubu praised the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, for keeping his promise to transform the formerly deteriorating national facility.

“I remember attending the ECOWAS Parliament conference here last year and being embarrassed by the poor state of the facility,” the President recalled. “Wike gave his word that this centre would be transformed—and today, that promise has been fulfilled.”

The President expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by Julius Berger, emphasizing that the ICC’s transformation aligns with his Renewed Hope Agenda to revitalize critical infrastructure nationwide.

“This is not just renovation. This is rehabilitation of the highest standard. What we see today reflects quality, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence—hallmarks of Julius Berger,” Tinubu declared. “The ICC is now befitting of Nigeria’s aspirations as a hub for regional diplomacy, continental trade, and global engagement.”

He also applauded Minister Wike for his leadership and courage in pushing through developmental projects despite criticism. “Don’t mind the busybodies and the bystanders. Keep doing the good work. You are a transformational leader with vision and determination,” Tinubu said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who joined the President at the commissioning, echoed similar sentiments. He praised the remarkable transformation of the ICC and lauded Wike’s drive and the evident quality of work.

“I didn’t know who handled the project at first,” Akpabio said. “But once I stepped in, I saw the signature of Julius Berger. This rehabilitation is not just a facelift; it’s a symbol of the transformation we are determined to bring to Nigeria—whether people like it or not.”

Akpabio also praised President Tinubu’s leadership, saying, “The Nigerian Parliament is proud of you. We approve the budgets, and you execute. You’ve shown vision, and you’re committed to leaving Nigeria better than you met it.”

In his remarks, Minister Wike announced a new policy requiring all ministries and government agencies to pay a fee to use the ICC, emphasizing that this model would help generate revenue for the facility’s maintenance.

The upgraded 10,000-capacity International Conference Centre now features state-of-the-art acoustics, AI-powered translation booths, and renewable energy systems, placing it among Africa’s premier venues for high-level conferences.

Among those present at the commissioning were top government officials, traditional rulers, diplomats, and the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, who led a delegation of the company’s senior executives to the event.