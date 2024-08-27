Senator Kamorudeen Olalere Oyewumi, the Deputy Minority Leader of the senate, has rejoiced with the wife of Osun State Governor, Erelu Ngozi Esther Adeleke as she celebrates her birthday.

Oyewumi in his congratulatory message issued and made available to newsmen on Monday, described Erelu Ngozi Esther Adeleke as a modest, caring and trustworthy mother who has remained a pillar of strength to her husband.

Senator Oyewumi who is also the Mayegun Adini Musulumi of Irewole/Isokan/Ayedaade Local Government Areas of Osun State, commended Erelu Ngozi for her steadfastness and heroic contributions to the success and achievements of her husband, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

While extolling Erelu’s virtue, especially for being a strong pillar of support to her husband, the Ikire born politician also noted that her display of loyalty is worthy of emulation.

Senator Oyewumi averred that as a compassionate mother who combines decency and commitment to excellence, her unwavering support for Governor Adeleke has assured many that with her, the Governor’s efforts will be well complemented.

“On behalf of my family and entire people of Osun West Senatorial District, I say Happy Birthday to you ma and may Almighty Allah continue to be your strength and grant you many more birthday celebrations in the years ahead, Congratulations to you Erelu Ngozi Esther Adeleke” Senator Oyewumi concluded.

