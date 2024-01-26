Senator Oyewumi congratulates Kamorudeen Ajisafe, new Southwest zonal chair of PDP

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader and senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Dr. Lere Oyewumi has congratulated the newly appointed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman, South West, Barrister Kamorudeen Ajisafe, describing his appointment as the best thing to happen to the party in the Southwestern zone.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued by his media unit and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday.

Senator Oyewumi commended Ajisafe’s dedication to the party and expressed optimism for a more robust PDP presence in the region under his leadership.

He highlighted Barrister Ajisafe’s remarkable track record of service and leadership within the party, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the ideals and goals of the party.

The senator noted that Ajisafe’s appointment is a testament to his competence, integrity, and the trust the party places in him to steer the Southwest zone towards greater accomplishments.

The Deputy Minority Leader acknowledged the challenges facing the party in the region and expressed confidence in Barrister Ajisafe’s ability to navigate these hurdles effectively.

Oyewumi stressed the importance of unity within the party and urged all members to rally behind the new Southwest PDP Zonal Chairman to strengthen the PDP’s position in the upcoming political landscape.

Senator Oyewumi also recognized the strategic role the Southwest plays in national politics and emphasized the need for a cohesive and formidable PDP in the region. He pledged his support to Barrister Ajisafe and assured him of the collective commitment of party members in Osun West Senatorial District to work together for the success of the PDP in the upcoming elections.

The senator’s congratulatory message reflects not only a celebration of Ajisafe’s personal achievements but also a call to action for party members to unite and work towards a stronger and more vibrant PDP in the South West.