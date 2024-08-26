– Yet to sign new Police Act amendment bill as lobbying intensifies for his replacement

The race to succeed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has reportedly heightened as he may retire on September 4, 2024, if his tenure is not extended in line with the power to extend tenure of IGP given to the president as contained in the new Police Act.

The amendment, an Executive Bill, passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly on July 31, allows the President to extend the tenure of an IG beyond 35 years in service or 60 years of age, depending on which one comes earlier, to enable the sitting IGP spend his full four-year tenure.

The passed bill is, however, yet to be signed by the President to become an act. But informed sources hinted that the bill, which may have been necessitated by present situation, would be be signed soon by the president to pave way for his tenure extension.

Egbetokun, who was appointed on June 19, 2023, is due to retire on September 4 when he will turn 60 barring any other development.

However, there is high level of uncertainty and guess work as to the fate of Egbetokun, whose performance attracts mixed reactions, as some people consider a good IGP given his zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct, while other dismiss him as lacklustre, especially in tackling crimes and handling public protest.

It is not yet clear whether he will bow out on that date or enjoy the luxury of an extension in line with the amendment to the Police Act if signed into law and the President chooses to extend his tenure.

The cloud of uncertainty has led to anxiety in the high command of the police with some officers from Commissioners of Police (CPs), Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) and Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs) cadres said to have begun intense lobbying for the IG’s position. Apart from the lobby, there is also increased tension over the their future career, as the appointment of new IGP leads to career termination for most senior officers of ranks of DIGs and AIGs.

Sources in the police confided in Business Hallmark that if the president per chance does not sign the amendment to the Police Act it will make it impossible for Egbetokun to continue in office.

Some rights activists are saying if the President eventually signs the bill into law it should not be applied retroactively, yet some lawyers, who spoke to Business Hallmark, say it’s the prerogatives of the President to decide. “A lot of political consideration will come into play in the application of the law if the bill is accented to by the President”, Professor Adeagbo Moritiwon, a political scientist told this medium.

Mr. Ojo Aderemi, a lawyer, said “It’s the President that will decide the fate of Egbetokun. But politics will come into play. Every president wants the head of the security architecture they can work with. I believe this will play high when Tinubu decides on the matter.”

Moritiwon said a political strategist like Tinubu “will prefer someone he can trust as IG, and given his long association with the current IG, it’s more likely he will extend his tenure relying on the amended Act because I believe the President will sign the bill into law.”

Dr. Alabi Ogunide, a security expert and a academic, is of the view that if the current IG retires the position may still be retained by the Southwest, citing a precedence in Buhari’s administration. If he looks in the way of appointing from the ranks of AIG from the Southwest, the list of those that may be up for consideration includes among others not listed here:

AIG Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji of Zone 7 Abuja; AIG Badru Banji Lawal, Border Patrol FHQ; AIG Idowu Owohunwa, FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos; AIG Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Maritime Lagos; AIG Adebowale Williams, Zone Akure.

Currently, there are eight DIGs, 46 AIGs and 125 CPs. Four of the seven DIGs are due to retire between September and December.

The retirement dates for the DIGs are Bala Ciroma (3/3/2025); Emeka Frank Mba (18/5/2027); Sylvester Abiodun Alabi (31/12/2024); Daniel Sokari-Pedro (18/12/2024); Ede Ayuba Ekpeji (21/10/2024); Bello Makwashi Maradun (25/12/2024); Dasuki Danbappa Galadanchi (3/3/2025); and Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya (15/9/2025). Only DIG Mba’s tenure extends beyond 2025.

Although the IGP enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on March 3rd 1990, the Act says officer shall retire after serving for “35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.”

The amendment, which is generating ripples in the police, was the inclusion of Section 18(8A) by both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the Nigeria Police Act, 2020. Section 18(8A) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 was amended as follows:

“Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (8) of this section, any person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police shall remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of Section 7(6) of this Act.”

The new amendment allows the President to retain an IGP after serving for either 35 years or attaining 60 years. The law also pegs the tenure of any IGP to the four-year term of his or her appointment as stipulated in the letter given to him or her by the President.

A source said: “Despite the fact that the President has not spoken or assented to the new bill, some senior police officers have started lobbying. They include some DIGs, AIGs, and even Commissioners of Police, who retirement is also imminent.

“Some of them are jostling for the office in anticipation of a comprehensive overhaul of the NPF structure. We have had precedents in the system before.”

The source added: “There is suspense within the Force. No one knows if the four DIGs, who are due for retirement on or before December 25th, will benefit from the new law or not.”

Another source said some officers are alleging that tenure extension for Egbetokun may deny them the required promotion or lead to stunted career growth.

The source further explained: “There is uneasy calm in the Police on whether or not the IGP will get tenure extension by the amendment to the Nigeria Police Act.

“Tenure extension in the twilight of retirement may lead to a distortion of the system. It will expose the police system to lobbying and desperation to get to positions whether deserving or not.

“Some of those in line to succeed Egbetokun believe that tenure extension will be unfair to them. They believe the President should not apply a law at the last minute.”

But another source said: “I think the President is weighing options in the best interest of the country and the Nigeria Police.

“The President is the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces. He determines the security architecture of the country. In the light of the amendment to the Nigeria Police Act, he has the prerogative to ask Egbetokun to complete a four-year tenure or proceed on retirement.

“Let us wait till after he assents to the Bill. But any decision he takes now has a legal basis. In the past, the tenure of some IGPs attracted court cases.”

There is also the 2027 consideration of who becomes the IGP, as the president would want a person he has confidence in in the saddle. The two most critical institutions in election control in Nigeria are INEC and the police.

Part 111 Section 7 (6) of the Act, which repealed the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, prescribed a four-year single tenure for a person appointed to the office of the IGP subject to the provisions of clause 18 (8), which stipulates that every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.”

This is not the first time the Nigeria Police Force will be thrown into a tenure extension controversy. Ex-president Muhammadu Buhari extended the tenure of Suleman Adamu as IGP.

Former IGP Usman Baba also enjoyed the same privilege as Buhari.

Baba turned 60 and was due to retire in March 2023, but he stayed in office until President Tinubu took over power from Buhari and named Egbetokun as his successor three months later.

Many officers, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, believe President Tinubu will sign the bill into law and extends the tenure of Egbetokun.

