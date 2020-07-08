Adebayo Obajemu

Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank of Nigeria has been given a new job as he was elected as an independent member of the Board of Directors of PepsiCo, the American owners of popular beverage, Pepsi and Moutain Dew.

In a press release gleaned by Business Hallmark, the Board of Directors elected Segun Agbaje as an independent member of the Board. Mr. Agbaje, 56, will join the Board and the Audit Committee effective July 15, 2020.

Commenting on the election of the top banker, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta expressed delight in welcoming Mr. Agbaje to the PepsiCo Board.

“Segun is a well-respected and proven business leader with a deep understanding of complex businesses and fast-growing markets, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa where we recently acquired Pioneer Foods as part of our strategy to expand in the region. His experience in business transformation and passion for delivering consumer value will serve PepsiCo well as we continue our journey to be the global leader in convenient foods and beverages by winning with purpose,” Laguarta said.

PepsiCo recently acquired Pioneer Foods, makers of Butterfield Bread.