GTCO sets the pace: First Nigerian bank stock to hit N100, up 76% this year

Nigeria’s financial markets witnessed a historic milestone as Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) became the first banking stock to cross the psychological N100 barrier on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), cementing its position as the standout performer in the country’s banking sector.

Shares of GTCO surged past the symbolic N100 threshold during mid-session trading on July 16, 2025, marking an unprecedented achievement for Nigerian banking stocks. The stock closed at N103.20 per share, representing a remarkable leap from its opening price of N93.85, as investors celebrated the bank’s exceptional performance trajectory.

The achievement places GTCO in exclusive company among Nigeria’s elite stocks. Until now, only Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, Seplat Energy, and Presco Plc had consistently traded above the N100 mark, making GTCO’s entry into this prestigious category a testament to the banking giant’s robust fundamentals and strategic positioning.

Exceptional Year-to-Date Performance

GTCO’s journey to the N100 milestone has been nothing short of spectacular. The stock has delivered extraordinary returns for investors, gaining 71.4 percent in almost eight months, from N57.00 on January 2, 2025, to N97.70 on August 15, 2025. This performance trajectory tells a compelling story of consistent growth punctuated by strategic breakthroughs.

The stock’s monthly performance data reveals the sustained momentum that propelled it to historic heights. From its January 2025 opening price of N57.00 per share, GTCO gained 12 percent by February, reaching N64.00 per share. Despite a temporary setback in March when it dropped 5.8 percent to N60.25 per share, the stock demonstrated remarkable resilience.

April marked a turning point as GTCO’s stock rose by 15.3 percent to N69.50 per share. Though it experienced another brief correction in May, dropping 7.9 percent to N64.00, this proved to be merely a consolidation phase before the next major rally. By June 2025, the stock had appreciated 4 percent to N66.60 per share, setting the stage for its dramatic surge.

The momentum accelerated significantly in July, with the stock jumping 24.9 percent to N83.20 per share by July 4, 2025. This was followed by an even more impressive leap of 19.5 percent to N99.50 on August 1, 2025, before closing at N97.70 as of August 15, 2025.

London Listing Catalyst

The bank’s dual listing on the London Stock Exchange has emerged as a crucial catalyst for its stellar performance. Industry analysts point to the international listing as a key factor that unlocked the stock’s true value potential and attracted global investor attention.

Mr. David Adonri, Vice Chairman of the board at Highcap Securities Ltd, provided valuable insights into the dynamics driving GTCO’s exceptional performance. Speaking in a telephone interview with Business Hallmark, Adonri explained: “GTCO had listed in the London Stock Exchange at the equivalent of about 70 Naira per share in London. And in subsequent days after it was listed in London, the price of the stock crossed N120 in the London Stock Exchange. That gave a signal to the investors here that GTCO’s stock was undervalued. So investors started to take position in the security.”

The company’s additional 2.29 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each listing on NGX has positively impacted the lender’s outstanding shares, currently standing at 36.43 billion. GTCO successfully raised $105 million through its London Stock Exchange listing, demonstrating strong international investor confidence in the bank’s prospects.

Strong Financial Fundamentals

The bank’s impressive stock performance is underpinned by solid financial fundamentals. GTCO delivered strong Q1 2025 earnings, recording a profit before tax of ₦300.4 billion, significantly exceeding market expectations and reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s operational efficiency.

The anticipation of an interim dividend payout for the first half of 2025 has further fueled investor optimism. Market watchers are eagerly awaiting the bank’s half-year results, which are expected to provide additional insights into the sustainability of its current performance trajectory.

Financial analyst Mike Ezeh from Crane Securities ltd commented on GTCO’s performance: “What we’re seeing with GTCO is a perfect storm of positive factors converging – strong fundamentals, international recognition through the London listing, and improved market sentiment toward Nigerian banking stocks. The crossing of N100 is not just symbolic; it reflects the market’s recognition of the bank’s intrinsic value and growth potential.”

Banking Sector Renaissance

The NGX Banking Index has soared over 22 percent this July alone, driven by renewed investor optimism and a wave of strong corporate results. GTCO’s historic achievement is part of a broader renaissance in Nigeria’s banking sector, with several lenders posting impressive performances.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings trailed closely behind GTCO, hovering at N99 per share, highlighting the competitive dynamics within the sector and the rising tide lifting all major banking stocks.

The banking sector’s resurgence comes amid improved macroeconomic conditions and regulatory clarity. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s policies have provided a more stable operating environment, while banks have demonstrated remarkable adaptability in navigating challenging economic conditions.

Market Dynamics and Investor Sentiment

Month-to-date in July, GTCO’s stock gained over 27 percent, reflecting the accelerating momentum that culminated in the historic N100 breakthrough. The company’s stock has appreciated by 7.3 percent in a single week alone, demonstrating the intensity of investor interest.

The forebearance issue that affected several Nigerian banks provided another competitive advantage for GTCO. As Adonri noted in his interview: “When they were talking about that forebearance issue, they said the GT bank was not affected because they had already computed the forebearance. So, things that were needed to have been done, they had already done that. So, that gave a lot of confidence to investors.”

This regulatory compliance advantage has differentiated GTCO from its peers and contributed to its premium valuation in the market.

Future Outlook and Investor Guidance

While GTCO’s performance has been exceptional, market experts advise caution and thorough analysis before making investment decisions. Adonri emphasized the importance of upcoming financial results: “It will be when they release their half-year reports. You know, we are not seeing their half-year numbers now, whether they are thinking of giving interim dividends. So, if they release half-year and the GT bank is doing that, then we can appropriately value the stock and recommend what should be recommended to investors.”

The market has shown some signs of consolidation recently, with analysts noting that the broader market experienced fatigue after the recent bull run. However, the fundamentals supporting GTCO’s performance remain strong, suggesting that the bank’s position above the N100 mark may be sustainable.

Technical Analysis and Trading Patterns

From a technical perspective, GTCO’s chart pattern reveals a steady upward trajectory with periodic consolidations that have provided healthy support levels. The stock’s ability to maintain momentum across different market conditions demonstrates strong underlying demand from both institutional and retail investors.

The volume data accompanying the price movements indicates genuine institutional interest rather than speculative trading, providing additional confidence in the sustainability of the current price levels.

In addition,

GTCO’s historic achievement in becoming the first Nigerian banking stock to cross the N100 threshold represents more than just a numerical milestone. It symbolizes the resilience and potential of Nigeria’s financial sector and the rewards that can accrue to well-managed institutions that maintain strong fundamentals while adapting to evolving market conditions.

With year-to-date gains of 71.4 percent and a market capitalization that now places it among Nigeria’s most valuable listed companies, GTCO has set a new benchmark for banking sector performance. As investors await the bank’s half-year results and potential interim dividend announcement, the focus will be on whether GTCO can maintain its leadership position and continue to justify its premium valuation in the market.

The bank’s success story serves as an inspiration to other financial institutions and demonstrates that with the right strategy, execution, and market positioning, Nigerian banks can compete effectively on both local and international stages.

Africa’s Pay-TV Titan: MultiChoice’s rise, challenges, and the canal+ lifeline

By Temi Salako

In living rooms stretching from Lagos to Nairobi, MultiChoice once stood unchallenged as Africa’s premier pay-TV provider. Its DStv decoders delivered the excitement of European football leagues and Hollywood blockbusters into homes eager for premium entertainment. Founded in South Africa in 1986 as a division of Naspers, MultiChoice embarked on an ambitious continental expansion through the 1990s and 2000s, acquiring local operators and building an unrivaled satellite infrastructure. By 2020, it commanded a subscriber base of 20.1 million, becoming the default destination for families seeking an escape via Premier League thrills or UEFA Champions League drama.

This dominance was fueled by strategic acquisitions, such as merging with Nigerian pay-TV operators in the early 2000s—and by securing exclusive sports broadcasting rights that turned weekend soccer matches into national rituals. But fast-forward to 2025, and cracks have begun to show. Subscriber numbers are falling, revenues shrinking, and regulatory pressures intensifying. In response, MultiChoice has rolled out inventive strategies, bundling streaming services and ramping up local content production, to win back loyalty.

One of the most glaring challenges lies in the company’s subscription pricing strategy, which reveals a stark divide between South Africa and other key markets like Nigeria. In March 2025, MultiChoice raised prices by 21% in Nigeria, pushing the premium DStv package to approximately $29.62 per month. Meanwhile, in South Africa, the same package was discounted by up to 38%, costing $49.68 monthly. The move sparked outrage among Nigerian consumer groups, who decried the hikes as economic discrimination amid soaring inflation and naira devaluation that are squeezing household budgets.

MultiChoice defended its pricing by citing soaring operational costs, particularly the cost of acquiring content priced in U.S. dollars amid volatile currency fluctuations. Nigeria’s persistent forex shortages mean the company must pay for coveted Premier League rights in hard currency but collects subscription fees in a weakening naira, forcing steep local price increases to safeguard dollar-denominated revenues. Conversely, South Africa’s relatively stable rand and lower inflation have allowed MultiChoice to offer discounts aimed at retaining subscribers.

This pricing disparity highlights a broader strategic tension: MultiChoice’s emphasis on protecting group-wide profit margins over tailoring empathy to individual markets. This approach risks alienating consumers in economically vulnerable countries, where affordability remains critical to sustaining long-term loyalty.

Indeed, MultiChoice’s laser focus on dollar profits, often at the expense of local realities, has backfired. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the group implemented average price increases of 31 percent in local currencies across the rest of Africa, versus just 5.7 percent in South Africa. Yet, this aggressive pricing contributed to an 11 percent drop in subscription revenues, dragging overall group revenue down 9 percent to 50.8 billion rand, or about $2.87 billion. Subscriber losses hit 1.2 million, an 8 percent decline to 14.5 million, with over half from South Africa alone, though Nigeria and other markets felt the pinch too. Over two years, 2.8 million users have fled, hammered by economic woes like Nigeria’s 30 percent inflation and Ghana’s cedi slump. Critics argue MultiChoice’s arbitrary increments ignore these pressures, chasing short-term gains that erode long-term loyalty. Cost cuts of 1.3 billion rand helped swing a net profit of 1.8 billion rand, but trading profit rose only 7 percent, buoyed more by efficiencies than growth.

Controversies swirl around this profit chase, from pricing rows to parliamentary probes in partner countries. In Nigeria, lawmakers have grilled the firm over hikes that outpace wage growth, while in Ghana, a full-blown crisis erupted in August 2025. It started when MP Sam George spotlighted disparities: Ghanaians pay $83 for premium DStv, versus $29 in Nigeria for similar packages, adjusted for currencies. The government, via the communications minister, directed the National Communications Authority to suspend MultiChoice’s license if prices weren’t cut by August 7.

The NCA issued a formal notice on that date, citing violations of electronic communications laws, giving the company 30 days to respond or face revocation. MultiChoice countered by pledging dialogue, but the escalation highlights broader scrutiny: parliaments in Kenya and Angola have also questioned monopoly practices and forex repatriation. Despite this, MultiChoice endures, thanks to its unmatched infrastructure, spanning satellites and decoders in remote areas, and cash cows like EPL and UEFA rights, which drive 40 percent of revenues in sports-heavy markets. These exclusives keep subscribers hooked, even as alternatives like StarTimes nibble at edges.

Over decades, MultiChoice’s numbers paint a powerhouse tale. From 4 million subscribers in 2005 to a 2020 peak of 20 million, revenues climbed from $1 billion to over $3 billion pre-pandemic, fueled by acquisitions like GOtv in 2011 and Irdeto for anti-piracy tech. Infrastructure investments topped $500 million annually, cementing dominance. Yet, post-2020, cord-cutting and streaming rivals like Netflix eroded gains, with FY25 showing a 44 percent jump in Showmax subscribers as a bright spot amid linear TV’s fade.

Enter the French media giant Canal+, which sealed a $3 billion acquisition in July 2025 after South Africa’s Competition Tribunal gave conditional approval. Canal+, already holding 37 percent, launched a mandatory offer in February 2025, navigating regulatory hurdles in multiple countries. The deal, set to close by October, aims to forge a pan-African behemoth with 30 million subscribers, pooling resources for local content and battling global streamers. Canal+ eyes synergies in sports rights and tech, pledging investments to stabilize finances amid MultiChoice’s 2.8 billion rand forex losses.

Looking ahead, MultiChoice’s path hinges on this merger. Under Canal+, expect deeper streaming pivots, like expanding Showmax, and cost-sharing to weather economic storms. Regulatory wins, such as resolving Ghana’s standoff through negotiated cuts, could steady the ship. But persistent scrutiny risks more suspensions, potentially shaving 5-10 percent off revenues if key markets rebel. With Africa’s middle class projected to grow 50 percent by 2030, a refocused MultiChoice could reclaim glory, blending affordability with premium allure. Failure to adapt, however, might see it fade like outdated analog signals.