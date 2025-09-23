Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has reported a pre-tax profit of ₦601 billion for the first half of 2025, representing a sharp decline from the ₦1 trillion posted in the same period of 2024.

The lender’s unaudited results for the half year ended June 30, 2025, also showed profit after tax dropped to ₦449.01 billion from ₦905.57 billion a year earlier.

Despite the earnings slump, the Board approved an interim dividend of ₦1.00 per share, maintaining the same payout as in H1 2024. The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of October 7, 2025.

The profit decline was largely driven by a steep fall in unrealised gains on financial instruments. The fair value gain on bonds and treasury bills plunged to ₦1.5 billion, compared to ₦331.6 billion in the prior year, resulting in a 91.8 per cent drop in other income, which had been a major revenue driver in 2024.

GTCO’s total revenue fell to ₦523.2 billion from ₦680.5 billion, even as net interest income surged by 40.1 per cent to ₦318.4 billion, reflecting stronger returns from lending relative to interest expenses on deposits.

The group also recorded a 15.6 per cent growth in credit exposure, while loan impairment charges fell marginally by 0.5 per cent, underscoring its improved risk management.