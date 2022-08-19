The Federal Government has again assured Nigerians that the Second Niger Bridge would be delivered before Christmas.

The Senior Assistant on Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted a progress report on the bridge, posting several photographs Thursday night.

The 2nd Niger Bridge almost completed with light poles and asphalt

According to the photographs, asphalt laying and installation of light poles have begun on the bridge.

“This is our very own Second Niger Bridge, but majority Nigerians prefer to call it ‘Muhammadu Buhari Bridge’”, Bashir wrote.

“A 1.6 KM long bridge, upon completion, the MBB will ease traffic flow, improve safety and create opportunities for local residents and Nigerians in general.

“The 2nd Niger Bridge showing Asphalt Binder Course and streetlight in Delta and Anambra States on Thursday, 18th August”, wrote photographer @OLukesh on Instagram and Twitter.

In March, Works Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said the bridge linking Anambra and Delta States was 91 per cent completed.

The bridge was initially scheduled for completion in February 2022.

But the COVID-19 pandemic, #EndSARS protests, and the sit-at-home orders by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) affected the pace of work.

It will now be completed before the end of the year, Fashola said.

According to him, the N206 billion naira project has directly employed 1,486 people, while 8,110 indirect jobs have equally been created.