Atiku dispatches delegation to Port Harcourt to meet Wike

Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, on Thursday evening, reportedly dispatched a three-member delegation to Port Harcourt for a meeting on Friday with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies in the crisis rocking the opposition party.

In the delegation led by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri are a former governorship candidate of the party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, and Akilu Indabawa, a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan, arrived the Rivers State capital on Thursday evening. .

Atiku sent the delegation after a 14-member committee he set up with Mr Wike to explore grounds for reconciliation between the two men failed to meet as scheduled on Monday.

Following the stalemate, the committee rescheduled the meeting for Friday, even though there was still no agreement on the venue.

But to demonstrate his commitment for reconciliation with Mr Wike, Atiku on Thursday dispatched the smaller delegation to meet the seven representatives of the governor’s camp who had been in Port Harcourt since Monday.