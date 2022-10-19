Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has confirmed that the construction of the Second Niger bridge is now completed and it will soon be released to the public for use.

Fashola disclosed this on Wednesday at an ongoing press briefing to present the President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard in Abuja.

The Minister said the only factor delaying the commissioning of the bridge is the construction of the link road which the recent surge of flooding has impeded.

He said, “I can confirm that the Second Niger Bridge itself is completed. People can walk through the bridge now unimpeded. What remains is the four-kilometer link road on the Asaba side.

“Right now, our dredger is in place, we have to rebuild the road by reclaiming sand, the recent surge of flood has slowed us down. On the Onitsha side, there is a 7kilometer road that links the bridge and the Onitsha-Owerri interchange.”