Adebayo Obajemu

The acting Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ms. Mary Uduk, has been elected into the Board of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions.

Uduk is to represent the Africa/Middle-East Regional Committee on the IOSCO board for a period of two years.

The AMERC comprises securities regulators that are IOSCO members within the Middle East and North Africa as well as sub-Saharan African region.

Announcing the result of the contested election, Secretary General of IOSCO, Mr Paul Andrews, said, “The voting period for the AMERC representative position ended on 20th March, 2020. The committee elected the SEC Nigeria as AMERC representative to the IOSCO board.