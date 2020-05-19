OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu has named Mr. Lamido Yuguda new Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Yuguda’s appointment was contained in a letter to the senate from Buhari requesting his confirmation as new DG of the Commission.

The letter was read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at Tuesday’s plenary.

The letter read in part: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).”

Yuguda replaces Mary Uduk who has been serving as DG of the Commission in acting capacity.

Also to be screened and confirmed are three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.

They are: Reginald Karausa, Ibrahim Boyi, and Obi Joseph.