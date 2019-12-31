Saratu Shafi’i appointed to replace Azuka Azinge as CAC acting registrar-general

Hajia Saratu Shafi’i has been appointed as new acting registrar-general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The Etsako Edo State born Saratu who hitherto was the director of Information Technology at the commission will be replacing the embattled Mrs. Azuka Azinge who was ordered to step aside by Justice Danladi Umar of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Justice Umar, it would be recalled, had ordered Azinge to step aside pending hearing and determination of a motion before the tribunal on alleged contravention of the CCT

The order had read that, “the defendant/respondent step aside as the Acting Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission over allegation of contravening the provisions of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C1 LFN 2004 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice dated and filed on the 17th day of December 2019.

“That the Hon. Minister of Trade and Industry and the Chairman of the Board of Corporate Affairs Commission to take all necessary steps to appoint the next most Senior Director to take over as acting Registrar General Corporate Affairs Commissions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice, dated and filed on the 17th day of December 2019.”