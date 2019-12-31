Union Bank expands branch network in Anambra

Union Bank recently expanded its branch network with the launch of full-service ultra-modern branches in Ekwulobia and Amawbia, Anambra state. The branches were opened as part of the Bank’s continued efforts to provide its customers with simpler and smarter banking services. The locations of the new branches take into consideration banking convenience for residents and businesses in these communities.

Speaking at the launch, Emeka Emuwa, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank said the branches would give the Bank’s customers increased access to a reliable and efficient banking experience and actively promote financial inclusion within the community. According to him: “We are delighted at the opportunity to bring our signature banking services to you right where you are. At Union Bank, we believe banking should be simple, smart and relevant to the needs of the customer. It is this customer-focused outlook that drives us to continuously improve on our products and services across all our touchpoints as we strive to deliver our signature simpler, smarter banking.”

Speaking at the event in Amawbia, Mr. Willie Nwokoye, the representative of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, praised Union Bank’s focus on ensuring excellent service delivery. He said, “Union Bank has honoured our people with this establishment. We thank the Management and staff for seeing the potential economic case in Amawbia, and we are confident our people will support the growth of the Bank.”

The new branches are equipped to cater to the banking needs of all categories of customers including individuals, small businesses and larger organisations, reiterating Union Bank’s commitment to providing its valued customers with excellent banking services that enable their success.