FIRS introduces new Tax Clearance Certificate regime

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced new Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) regime which, according to it, will make it easier for taxpayers to obtain clearance certificate.

The new regime is contained in a public notice signed by FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami.

According to it, the service granted eligible taxpayers a 30- day window to enable them obtain TCC.

The FIRS boss said the offer to ease issuance of TCC is in accordance with the provisions of Section 101 (1) of CITA LFN 2004 and in conformity with Self-Assessment Regulation, 2011.

He, however, warned that the service will not fail to apply the law, the provisions of the law, including imposition of lien if it is apparent that a taxpayer has misled the FIRS to issue a TCC.

“Following the numerous complaints received from our esteemed taxpayers with respect to difficulties encountered before obtaining Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) and the fact that taxpayers need TCC to enable them to, inter alia, seek and obtain contracts and loans, renew permits, registrations, franchises, agreements and/or licenses that will invariably generate revenue from which taxes will be paid, Management has looked into the above complaints and has taken steps to ease the process of obtaining TCC,” the notice said.

“Consequently, notice is hereby given that the Service has put in place machinery to issue 2020 TCC for all eligible taxpayers from 2nd January to 31st January, 2020.

“The Service may not hesitate to use enforcement activities including imposition of lien on bank accounts of such defaulting companies to recover any outstanding debts when it discovers that the taxpayer has misled the Service in her duty to observe tax compliance.

“The issuance of TCC to ease the burden of taxpayers is in line with the provisions of Section 101 (1) of CITA LFN 2004 and in conformity with Self-Assessment Regulation, 2011.

“Taxpayers are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this initiative and apply for their 2020 TCC, as soon as possible.”