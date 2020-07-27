Adebayo Obajemu

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has saidannounced it will hence forth deliver electronic services to its customers effective August 10, 2020.

Alhaji Abubakar Garba, the Registrar-General of the Commission, stated this during a news conference in Abuja, on Sunday.

NAN reports that this new policy is targeted at creating sanity in the process, and adhering to the safety guidelines set out by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC), in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea according to him is to ensure that physical contact between workers and customers of the commission is minimised, thus curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

With this development, company registration certificates will now be sent through mailing systems, rather than having the company representatives come to the commission office to pick it up.

Garba noted that the commission would either send them by courier services, or sent them electronically, thus limiting physical contact to only occasions where they are absolutely necessary.

He added that the mailing system has proven to be the most effective system, and would speed up the entire process, allow the commission to process and issue about 400 companies’ certificates weekly.

The customers will bear the cost of the delivery, Garba stated.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in recent times has had to deal with the overwhelming presence of clients who come to pick up their company registration certificate, after concluding the preliminary processes online.

In view of the easing of the lockdown and the guidelines put in place by the Federal government through the NCDC, efforts had been on to minimise physical contacts with the commission reducing the physical staff to 15% and having the others work from home.

“We are a responsible institution, we have to abide by government directives, we cannot continue with this crowd in the premises,” Garba said to NAN.