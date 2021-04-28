Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reportedly directed relevant ministries in the state, to hand over Mary Daniels, 26-year-old sachet water hawker who recently received donations from Nigerians due to her situation, following discrepancies discovered her story.

Daniels had narrated in a viral video, that she lost her leg in a accident, which killed her parents and other family members.

The Kogi State born Daniels’ story had elicited sympathy and concern from Nigerians, who consequently donated money for her, about N25m.

However, trouble started for her when it was suspected that her story may have been fabricated, following strange calls she continued receiving from a team which was instrumental to her fortune in Lagos.

Sequel to the suspicion, it was gathered that the governor directed that a Kogi traditional leader in Lagos, a Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Irede foundation, should further investigate the story and keep a tap on her movements.

Meanwhile, the Office of Special Adviser on Civic Engagement to Lagos State Governor had been directed by the governor to handle the case and follow it to the latter.

Subsequently, Daniels was handed over to the traditional leader and other agencies on Wednesday with about N25m in her private account.

It was discovered that the stories earlier narrated by the amputee were conflicting coupled with strange calls coming from people suspected to be those that she worked for before her discovery.

The actions of the state government became necessary after investigations revealed that the amputee was not telling a true story about herself and the life she had been living before helps from the public and government intervention came to her way.

The development came to light when some of the people Daniels had a deal started calling repeatedly, demanding for their own share of the donations Daniels had received from the public or else they would expose her.

It was also discovered that Daniel claims that she was an orphan and that the parents died during an accident were untrue, while her situations in Oshodi were allegedly staged.

The source narrated that during interrogations, it was discovered that the amputee’s father was still alive contrary to Daniel’s initial claim that she lost both parents during an accident several years back.

Also after several hours of investigation into her story, the official added that it was discovered that the sachet water hawker’s mother truly died but not through an auto crash as earlier narrated by Daniel after arriving Oshodi where she was discovered last month.