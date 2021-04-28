Kunle Idowu

A hotelier, Kehinde Ibidunni and his wife, Elizabeth were on Tuesday assassinated in Atan-Ota area of Ado Odo Local government of Ogun State by unknown gunmen.

The 63 – year-old hotelier and his 54-year-old wife, were reportedly shot dead by the gunmen who broke into their residence in the early hours of the day of the gory incident.

It was learnt that the assailants stormed the residence of the deceased at No 15, Tella Ojo Crescent, Atan – Ota, around 3am, forcing their way into the house through a burglar proof.

Sources said the noise made by the gunmen, on arrival at the premises, attracted the attention a girl living with the couple, who later informed the late hotelier.

On getting to where the gunmen were, after he had been briefed by the girl,the hotelier, it was gathered was shot in the chest and died on the spot.

Our correspondent learnt that the hoodlums later gained entrance into the building, got hold of the wife, beat her before she too, was finally shot dead.

The couple’s son, Olayinka who spoke with newsmen, said it was a case of ‘assassination,’ dding that his parents were murdered barely a month after the duo attended his wedding in Abuja.

Narrating the incident, he explained “When my dad showed up to ask about the people, they shot him in the chest straight up. So, he died instantly. After they killed him, they gained access into the house. They went into the room, they met my mum, they beat her, they stabbed her and finally they shot her. They killed the two of them and after that, they scattered the whole house, they took the little money they could lay their hands on and they left.”

According to him, the police have taken the corpses of the couple to the morgue and no arrest has been made in connection with the crime.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, but said it was a case of armed robbery

He said the attackers took away some property of the couple after killing them.

Oyeyemi added that the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered that the case be transfered to the CID department for investigation, adding that no arrest has been made yet.