Saint Lucia govt bestows honorary knighthood on Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been conferred an honorary knighthood by the government of Saint Lucia on Tuesday during his state visit to the Caribbean country.

The title Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) was awarded Tinubu by the Governor General of Saint Lucia after advice from Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, as announced by the Office of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

“The Government of Saint Lucia is pleased to announce that, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, the Governor General has conferred the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) upon His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement read.

It added that, “Upon completion of the formal investiture, His Excellency will be accorded the title: H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, KCOSL (Hon..), President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

President Tinubu has been on a state visit to Saint Lucia since Saturday, having arrived in Vieux Fort at 5:30 p.m. local time. The visit marks the first stop in his two-nation tour of the Caribbean and South America.

Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, noted in a statement that the President would make courtesy calls to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Governor General His Excellency Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles of Saint Lucia.

“A key highlight of the visit will be President Tinubu’s address to the special joint session of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet,” Onanuga disclosed.

During his state visit, President Tinubu announced on Monday the establishment of diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia, describing it as a “symbolic bridge that will provide a gateway in fostering closer ties between us.”

Tinubu said this while addressing a special joint session of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

The President also mulled creating a Joint Commission or Political Consultation Agreement as a mechanism for structured cooperation between Nigeria and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).