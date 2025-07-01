Tinubu deepens Nigeria-OECS ties with scholarships, visa waivers, cultural diplomacy in Saint Lucia

President Bola Tinubu’s historic state visit to Saint Lucia has marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s relations with the Caribbean, as both regions rekindle centuries-old ancestral, cultural, and political bonds rooted in shared African heritage.

During his address to a joint session of the Saint Lucian bicameral Parliament on Monday, Tinubu announced the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Saint Lucia and proposed a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening people-to-people and institutional ties with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The President’s visit coincided with World Parliament Day, adding symbolic weight to his engagements and speeches, which were warmly received by Saint Lucian leaders.

Ancestral connections, historic reconciliation

In her welcome address, President of the Saint Lucian Senate, Alvina Reynolds, highlighted historical data tracing Saint Lucians’ ancestry to Nigeria. Citing a British census from 1815, she noted that of the 16,282 enslaved people on the island at the time, 3,488 were African-born, 34 percent from Nigeria, 11 percent from the Nigeria-Cameroon region, and 22 percent from the Congo.

“The remaining 12,794 were born in Saint Lucia, with most of their forefathers coming from Sene-Gambia and Nigeria,” she said.

Reynolds described the President’s visit as a “mission to reunite us with our homeland,” emphasising the enduring cultural legacy of the transatlantic slave trade that binds Africa and the Caribbean. She also paid tribute to Sir Darnley Alexander, a Saint Lucian who served as Nigeria’s Chief Justice from 1975 to 1979, and applauded Nigerian priests, such as Father Festus, for their service in Saint Lucia.

Pierre: ‘Saint Lucia, a fragment of Africa’

Advertisement

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, in his remarks, described the visit as a moment of “freedom and celebration,” underscoring the spiritual and cultural connection between the Caribbean and West Africa.

“Our people have been separated, but nothing has ever been able to separate us spiritually and culturally from West Africa, where some of our ancestors came from and for whom our hearts continually yearn,” Pierre said.

Despite Saint Lucia’s small size—humorously comparing its population to Lagos’ Eti-Osa Local Government Area—Pierre asserted the island’s sovereignty and global relevance, acknowledging the Nigerian community’s significant contributions to Saint Lucia’s development in healthcare, religion, cuisine, tourism, and other sectors.

Scholarships, visa waivers, and a joint commission

At a joint press conference following a high-level working luncheon with OECS leaders, President Tinubu announced a scholarship scheme for students from OECS member states to study in Nigerian universities beginning next academic year. The initiative, he said, is part of a broader cooperation agenda encompassing education, trade, agriculture, and capacity-building.

The programme will be coordinated by a joint implementation committee comprising Nigerian and OECS representatives, tasked with finalising modalities and ensuring swift implementation.

Tinubu also proposed visa waivers for holders of diplomatic and official passports from OECS countries and encouraged reciprocal gestures to promote official exchanges and deeper institutional cooperation.

“We can take advantage of our presence here to get the fruit that is lower to us,” Tinubu said. “We won’t drop the ball.”

Prime Minister Pierre welcomed the scholarships and visa proposals as practical expressions of Pan-African solidarity. He confirmed that visa facilitation would top the agenda of the Nigeria–OECS Joint Committee, alongside improving air connectivity, trade, and tourism.

Advertisement

Proposals for trade, education, climate resilience, and cultural exchange

Addressing OECS parliamentarians and dignitaries at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom in Gros Islet, Tinubu outlined his vision for a comprehensive partnership between Nigeria and the Caribbean. He proposed the creation of a Joint Commission or Political Consultation Agreement to structure long-term cooperation.

He reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to provide technical support through the country’s Technical Aid Corps (TAC), offering skilled professionals in education, healthcare, and engineering to support OECS development.

“Nigeria’s vast natural resources and position as the largest market in Africa present significant opportunities for the OECS, both as a source of essential inputs and a growing export destination,” Tinubu said, urging greater investment in agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

On maritime collaboration, Tinubu advocated for academic partnerships between maritime universities in Nigeria and OECS countries. He also proposed joint scientific research initiatives, particularly in health and climate resilience, including disaster preparedness and sustainable agriculture in light of the existential threats faced by small island nations.

Pan-Africanism and cultural diplomacy

Reaffirming Nigeria’s Afrocentric foreign policy, Tinubu emphasised the country’s enduring commitment to Pan-African ideals and global Black solidarity. He reminded his audience of Nigeria’s historical leadership role in opposing colonialism and racism, and of its key role in establishing the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union), which has recognised the Caribbean as its sixth region.

“My presence here today symbolises Nigeria’s renewed commitment to re-engage with these enduring ties,” Tinubu said. “This occasion serves as a testament to the enduring ideals of Pan-Africanism and the unyielding desire for unity and collaboration among peoples of African descent.”

The President also celebrated Nigeria’s cultural leadership in the global Black community through its music, literature, cuisine, Nollywood, and fashion.

Advertisement

Quoting Marcus Garvey and an African proverb, Tinubu called for unity and collective action: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

His speech drew standing ovations from an audience that included OECS Heads of Government, members of the diplomatic corps, and the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia.

The state visit ended with renewed pledges from both sides to build on their shared heritage and pursue practical steps toward deeper integration across sectors.