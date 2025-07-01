2027: Atiku, Secondus, other PDP leaders meet in Abuja, weigh alliance with emerging party

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, alongside several key stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday held a high-level closed-door meeting in Abuja as consultations intensify ahead of the formation of a new opposition coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The strategic meeting, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, brought together a formidable array of PDP political heavyweights, including former Senate President David Mark; former governors Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi).

Also in attendance were Prince Uche Secondus, a former PDP National Chairman; Senator Ben Obi; former National Women Leader Josephine Anenih; Senator Austin Akobundu, a former National Organising Secretary; ex-National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan; and former National Youth Leader Abdullahi Maibasira.

Presided over by David Mark, the meeting reportedly focused on charting a unified path forward for opposition forces, especially as the country continues to grapple with deepening economic hardship, political discontent, and perceived democratic backsliding under the Tinubu administration.

Sources familiar with the discussions disclosed that the meeting deliberated on whether PDP leaders should formally merge into the planned coalition party or maintain their identities within the PDP while forming a tactical electoral alliance.

The coalition, which has been in the works for several months, has reportedly chosen the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its umbrella political platform and is expected to be unveiled officially on Wednesday, July 3. Senator David Mark has been nominated as interim chairman, pending formal ratification by members of the alliance.

According to insiders, the ADC was selected due to its national registration, relative neutrality in the current political configuration, and its perceived openness to accommodate political actors from across ideological and regional divides.

The proposed coalition is seeking to attract a broad base of dissatisfied stakeholders across Nigeria’s political spectrum, including aggrieved PDP members, former APC leaders, technocrats, youth groups, and members of the civil society.

Its promoters are banking on widespread dissatisfaction with the Tinubu administration’s handling of the economy, insecurity, and governance to build momentum ahead of 2027.

A key feature of the emerging alliance is its emphasis on internal democracy, transparency in candidate selection, and issue-based campaigning—principles its promoters say were eroded in the PDP and APC over the years.