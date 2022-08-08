Governor Nyesom Wike, of Rivers State has raised the alarm over alleged ongoing recruitment of cultists and ex-convicts by politicians in the state to be used as political thugs before and during next year’s general elections.

The governor, in a state broadcast said an intelligence report received by his government indicated that meetings for such recruitment are being held in hotels and other entertainment centres around the state.

He warned that his administration will not allow any politician, despite his past or present status or political leaning, to upset the relative peace which the security agencies have struggled to maintain in Rivers State.

Governor Wike, however, warned of more drastic action against accomplices of the criminal plot, saying his administration will “pull down any hotel or entertainment centres where such gatherings are held”.

The Rivers State Governor also revealed that the security agencies have been alerted to be on the trail of those politicians suspected of recruiting the thugs.

He called for more vigilance among the residents while thanking them for their support since assuming office in 2015. (ChannelsTV)