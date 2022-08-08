Banditry: Election may not hold in some Northwestern states - Don

Professor Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, a university don and the Director, Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training (CEDDERT), Zaria, has warned that election may not hold in some north-western states due to the emergence of a group deadlier than bandits.

According to him, the group, operating around Birnin Gwari axis in Kaduna state and Dandume in Katsina state, has already started propagating their ideologies and controls part of its territory.

Mohammed made the comment while speaking at the annual public lecture to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) held at Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training (AKCDR&T), Mambayya House, Kano.

“Presently, a group deadlier than bandits has appeared in parts of north-western states. The group now holds territory at Birnin Gwari, Dandume in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and even parts of Niger State,” he said.

“Already, they have stopped all political activities there and they are indirectly trying to take over the area from the government.

“This group is more dangerous than bandits because bandits have no ideology other than that of killing and collecting money for ransom. But these people are already propagating their ideologies. My fear is that the 2023 election may not even hold in these areas.”

According to the Don, the danger of uprising to uproot government by force is that it may lead to anarchy as nobody knows who will take over.

In sync with the lecture’s theme, “Party politics and electoral violence in Nigeria”, the don said political violence was first introduced in Nigeria by the NPC and AG.

He said in Northern Nigeria, political violence was deliberately institutionalized to victimise NEPU adherents.