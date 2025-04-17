The secretariat of 2027 political coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dubbed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors as agents to President Bola Tinubu as a result of their stiff opposition to the notion of a broad-based coalition to rescue Nigerian democracy.

A statement by Salihu Moh Lukman for the Coalition Secretariat in Abuja, titled, “Rescuing Nigerian Democracy,’ condemned the declaration of opposition to the initiative to form a broad-based coalition of opposition political parties, politicians and other groups.

“For more than 10 years that the PDP had been out of power, Nigerians had waited for the party to dust itself up and provide the viable opposition that Nigeria needs. Instead, the party went into suspended animation until the rampaging Tinubu-led APC found a willing undertaker to finally put it to rest.

“The governors know that the virus that afflicts the PDP has no cure. They are only grandstanding. They know that Nigerians cannot accept this PDP as the alternative because it is clear to all discerning Nigerians that the ruling party has hijacked its soul.

Nyesom Wike is the untouchable super Minister in Asiwaju’s government not because of the sterling job he is doing in the FCT, but because he has done a great job of ensuring that the PDP is not able to present a presidential candidate to challenge Tinubu for power in 2027,” the statement read.

Reacting further, the coalition noted: “The coalition is a viable option not only to defeat the APC and President Tinubu, but also to rescue our democracy from imminent collapse. Rescuing Nigerian democracy, which is about rebuilding trust between citizens and politicians is the main objective of the coalition.

“However, the coalition has also become necessary if the integrity of political institutions, especially political parties in upholding and promoting political competitions in the country is to be restored. And nothing represents the sad reality of the destruction of our democracy than the party that ruled Nigeria for 16 years and arrogantly boasted of ruling for 60 years, the PDP.

“The mere fact that the NEC meeting of the party has not been held for two years and no Nigerian can confidently tell who is really in charge of the party is evidence of this collapse. This should be the concern of leaders of the party, including its Governors.

“Unfortunately, all we have seen of the PDP Governors is the flagrant usurpation of the powers assigned to the organs of the party. This is wrong. It is also a clear demonstration that if left alone, the PDP Governors will only continue the path of destroying democratic institutions in the country.

“As it is, all patriotic Nigerians who are committed to rescuing Nigerian democracy should recognise that the challenge facing us as a nation is beyond the romantic affiliation to so-called political parties such as the PDP, with many of its leaders operating as trojan horses to the APC and President Tinubu’s government.

“It makes no sense to invest energy and resources in a party whose leaders are either appointees of the APC government or undercover supporters. Otherwise, how can anyone justify the way PDP and its leaders are mismanaging themselves and practically putting themselves on the path of self-destruction and political irrelevance?” Lukman noted in the statement.