Reps approve Tinubu’s N500bn request to cushion subsidy removal

The House of Representatives has passed an amendment to the Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2022 to accommodate the N500bn requested by Bola Tinubu to allow the federal government to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The amendment to the Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2022, passed first, second and third readings during plenary on Wednesday.

President Tinubu had asked the lawmakers to approve N500 billion to allow the federal government to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The money was to be extracted from the N819 billion Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2022.

More to follow…