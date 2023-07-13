JUST IN: Senate begins screening of service chiefs

The Nigerian senate is currently screening the service chiefs nominated by President Bola Tinubu.

The service chief nominees are; Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff; Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff; Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff; and Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff.

Last week, Tinubu wrote to the national assembly, seeking a confirmation of the security chiefs.

He premised his request on section 18(1) of the armed forces act, CAP A20 laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Appearing before the senators on Wednesday, the nominees were given a few minutes to introduce themselves.

They thereafter spoke briefly about their careers, how the country has grappled with security challenges and how they intend to mitigate them.

Lagbaja said he will work with other security chiefs to ensure that the country is secured.

“I have identified some pillars on which my leadership will rest and that includes sound leadership. I have identified and will work with my fellow service chiefs and other security agencies,” he said.

On his part, Ogalla said: “I have served in various capacities. I wish to state that if given the opportunity to serve as the chief of naval staff, I will give my best. I fully understand the challenges facing the navy”.

The screening has gone into a closed session.