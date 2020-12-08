OBINNA EZUGWU

The United States Government has designated Nigeria, Burma (now called Myanmar), Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia among others, as countries of concern under International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo who announced the designation on Monday, said the U.S. is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom.

“Today the U.S. designates Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations,” he said.

“The U.S. is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom. No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs. These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act.”